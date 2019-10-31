Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances J. Steinmetz. View Sign Service Information Wilson Funeral Home-Mannasmith Chapel 621 W 5th Street Marysville , OH 43040-1023 (937)-642-1751 Send Flowers Obituary

Frances J. Steinmetz, 64, of Marysville, Ohio, and formerly of Upper Sandusky and Tiffin, was born on Sept. 11, 1955, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of the late Walter and Susan (Mills) Buchanan.

She died peacefully early Thursday morning, Oct. 17, 2019, at the Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio.

She worked many years as a real estate appraiser, retiring in 2017. She truly enjoyed her retirement project of raising beef cattle. She was also a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church

She was a 1973 graduate of Campbellsville High School and the Sullivan Business College in Louisville.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Bill Buchanan, and a brother-in-law, Donald Steinmetz.

On May 9, 1981, at Ft. Meyer Chapel in Arlington, Virginia, she married Joel Steinmetz and he survives in Marysville.

She is also survived by her children: Ronald Steinmetz, of Brazil; Jaqueline Crook, of Oklahoma and Jessica Steinmetz, of Marysville; grandchildren, Evelyn and Viktor; a brother, George David Buchanan, of Alabama; brothers-in-law: Pete, Phil and Steve (Kellie) Steinmetz and a sister-in-law, Jennifer (Mike) Sangregory.

Mass of Christian burial was held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Kevin Kavanagh officiating. Burial followed at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery.

Friends were called from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Wilson Funeral Home in Marysville.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Columbus Center for Human Services through the funeral home.

