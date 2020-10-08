Frances Maxson Roberts, 95, of Shelbyville, died on Sept. 30, 2020.

She was born on Sept. 4, 1925, the daughter of the late Marion and Eva Burdine Maxson of Watson, Arkansas.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Noble Roberts; her daughters, Marian Biagi (Greg) and Rachel Weinblum (Arthur); three grandchildren, Megan Kirts (Jake), Mollie Weinblum, and Sam Weinblum (Karrie), and four great-grandchildren, Thatcher and Callum Kirts, and Ella and Ezra Weinblum, all of whom she deeply loved.

She graduated in 1946 from Blue Mountain College in Blue Mountain, Mississippi. She worked as a secretary in Memphis, Tennessee, before returning home to Watson to help her widowed mother operate the family business, and also taught at Watson High School for several years. During that time, she married Noble Roberts. Later the family moved to Florida and Mississippi where she taught in the local high schools. After receiving her masters degree at George Peabody College in Nashville, she became an associate professor of English at Campbellsville College (now Campbellsville University) where she taught for 21 years. After retirement, she and her husband enjoyed traveling throughout America, Europe, Canada and Central America.

She was a member of Shelbyville First Baptist Church and had been a Sunday School teacher at various churches during her early years of marriage. In her free time, she was an avid reader and especially enjoyed mystery novels.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Tracy officiating.

Burial was in Grove Hill Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to CU's English Department and can be mailed to Campbellsville University, Development Office, 1 University Drive #784, Campbellsville, KY 42718, with the note "English Department gift."

