Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 (270)-465-8181 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 View Map Prayer Service 5:30 PM Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Frances Waymon Pelston, 81, of Elk Horn, daughter of the late Edgar Wethington and Imelda Jane Wethington, was born April 23, 1938, in Casey County.

She died at 7:17 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2019, in Elk Horn.

She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church who enjoyed gardening, working in flowers, riding side-by-sides and just being outdoors. She also loved spending time with her family.

She united in marriage to Harold Waymon on Oct. 21, 1957, and he preceded her in death on March 23, 2013.

She later united in marriage to Shelby Pelston on Feb. 14, 2015.

Besides her husband, Shelby Pelston, of Elk Horn, she is survived by one son and two daughters: Michael Waymon and wife, Lois, of Winchester, Cindy Nelson and companion, Allen Dudgeon, of Campbellsville and Angie Waymon Shuffett, of Elk Horn; three step-children: Debbie Atkins and husband, Mark, Darrell Pelston and Stevie Pelston and wife, Beth Ann, of Columbia; five grandchildren: Kevin Nelson, of Louisville, Jessica Hedgespeth and husband, Bobby, of Campbellsville, Michael Lindsey Waymon and wife, Tiffany, of Central City, Brooke Reece and husband, Matt, of Columbia and John Shuffett, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; five step-grandchildren: Crystal Pelston Tucker, Dustin Pelston, Tyler Pelston and Aiden Pelston, of Columbia, as well as Matt Pelston and wife, Leslie, of Edmonton; twelve great-grandchildren: Dalton Young, Austin Demers, Sierra Demers, Ami Reece, Jacob Nelson, Luke Nelson, Daniel Nelson, Chase Thomas Hedgespeth, Maykalee Decker, Brody Tucker, Brynlee Waymon and Zeke Waymon; three sisters: Vera Campbell, of Campbellsville, Louise Bricken and husband, John, of Louisville and Cathy Tapscott and fiancée, Billy Gumm, of Greensburg as well as several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister: Malcolm Wethington, Lawrence Wethington, Patrick Wethington and Anna Catherine Wethington.

Funeral service was held at noon on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. Fr. Saju Vadakumpadan.

Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Hosparus of Green River and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home. Frances Waymon Pelston, 81, of Elk Horn, daughter of the late Edgar Wethington and Imelda Jane Wethington, was born April 23, 1938, in Casey County.She died at 7:17 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2019, in Elk Horn.She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church who enjoyed gardening, working in flowers, riding side-by-sides and just being outdoors. She also loved spending time with her family.She united in marriage to Harold Waymon on Oct. 21, 1957, and he preceded her in death on March 23, 2013.She later united in marriage to Shelby Pelston on Feb. 14, 2015.Besides her husband, Shelby Pelston, of Elk Horn, she is survived by one son and two daughters: Michael Waymon and wife, Lois, of Winchester, Cindy Nelson and companion, Allen Dudgeon, of Campbellsville and Angie Waymon Shuffett, of Elk Horn; three step-children: Debbie Atkins and husband, Mark, Darrell Pelston and Stevie Pelston and wife, Beth Ann, of Columbia; five grandchildren: Kevin Nelson, of Louisville, Jessica Hedgespeth and husband, Bobby, of Campbellsville, Michael Lindsey Waymon and wife, Tiffany, of Central City, Brooke Reece and husband, Matt, of Columbia and John Shuffett, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; five step-grandchildren: Crystal Pelston Tucker, Dustin Pelston, Tyler Pelston and Aiden Pelston, of Columbia, as well as Matt Pelston and wife, Leslie, of Edmonton; twelve great-grandchildren: Dalton Young, Austin Demers, Sierra Demers, Ami Reece, Jacob Nelson, Luke Nelson, Daniel Nelson, Chase Thomas Hedgespeth, Maykalee Decker, Brody Tucker, Brynlee Waymon and Zeke Waymon; three sisters: Vera Campbell, of Campbellsville, Louise Bricken and husband, John, of Louisville and Cathy Tapscott and fiancée, Billy Gumm, of Greensburg as well as several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.She was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister: Malcolm Wethington, Lawrence Wethington, Patrick Wethington and Anna Catherine Wethington.Funeral service was held at noon on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. Fr. Saju Vadakumpadan.Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Hosparus of Green River and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home. Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Nov. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Kentucky News-Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close