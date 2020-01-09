Franklin Heistand Underwood, 75, son of the late Bennie Underwood and Elsie A. Underwood was born Dec. 5, 1944, in Taylor County.

He died at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Campbellsville.

He united in marriage to Carolyn Underwood on June 18, 1965, who survives.

Besides his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Beverly Dupps and husband, Tony, of Louisville; one sister; one brother; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers.

Funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2020, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. Dannie Nelson and Bro. Colton Hughes.

Burial followed in the Poplar Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery.