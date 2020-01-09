Franklin Heistand Underwood (1944 - 2020)
Service Information
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY
42718
(270)-465-8181
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
View Map
Obituary
Franklin Heistand Underwood, 75, son of the late Bennie Underwood and Elsie A. Underwood was born Dec. 5, 1944, in Taylor County.
He died at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Campbellsville.
He united in marriage to Carolyn Underwood on June 18, 1965, who survives.
Besides his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Beverly Dupps and husband, Tony, of Louisville; one sister; one brother; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers.
Funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2020, at Parrott &  Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. Dannie Nelson and Bro. Colton Hughes.
Burial followed in the Poplar Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Jan. 9, 2020
