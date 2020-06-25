Fred Raffety
1936 - 2020
Fred Raffety, 83, of Campbellsville, son of the late Alvin Raffety and Lettie Colvin Raffety, was born on Nov. 22, 1936, in Taylor County.
He died at 4:44 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Louisville.
He united in marriage to Catheline Newcomb on Sept. 15, 1956.
Besides his wife, Catheline Raffety, of Campbellsville, he is survived by two daughters and one son: Glenda Colvin and husband, Lynn, of Campbellsville, Larry Raffety and wife, Sherry, of Finley and Kim Deener and husband, Jeff, of Campbellsville; five granddaughters; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, one of them in infancy.
Funeral services were held on Friday, June 19, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Dr. James E. Jones and Rev. Arnold Sprowles.
Burial was in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
10:30 - 12:30 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
JUN
JUN
19
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
JUN
Funeral services provided by
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-8181
