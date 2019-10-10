Galedon Roscoe Hunt, 67, son of the late Welburn and Ophia (Spurling) Hunt, died on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at his home after a sudden illness. He is survived by his wife, Jaunett Prince Hunt; two children, Patrick (April) Hunt and Amanda Hunt; one step-son, David (Teresa) Richerson; eight siblings; seven grandchildren; one expectant grandchild and a host of other family and friends.
He was also preceded in death by a step-daughter, Donna Mendoza.
Funeral service was held Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at L.R. Petty Funeral Home. Burial followed in Brookside Cemetery.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Oct. 10, 2019