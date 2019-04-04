Garey Hershel Wooley, 64, of Campbellsville was born Sept. 27, 1954 to the late Roy Hershel Wooley and Trina May Tungate. He died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in Columbia at the Summit Manor Nursing Home.



He is survived by his wife, Regina "Jennie" (Wright) Wooley of Campbellsville, four children: Christopher Wooley of Shepherdsville, Phillip Wooley and wife Jennifer of Shepherdsville, Roy Wooley and wife Jessica Tungate of Campbellsville, and Jacob Wooley of Campbellsville; nine grandchildren, five siblings; and many other family members and friends.



He was preceded in death by three siblings and a grandson.



Funeral service was Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 12 p.m. in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home, Campbellsville, Kentucky. Bro. Billy Whitehouse will be officiated.



L.R. Petty Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.