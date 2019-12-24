Gary Bowen, 64, of Campbellsville, son of Bernice Sapp Bowen Cox and the late Lewis Bowen, was born on Aug. 10, 1955, in Taylor County.

He died at 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Campbellsville.

He united in marriage to Josephine Sallee on March 11, 1997.

Besides his wife, Josephine Bowen, he is survived by two daughters: Lori Antle and Tiffany Bowen, of Campbellsville; seven grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; his mother, Bernice Bowen Cox, of Campbellsville; three brothers; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by one son, Adam Bowen, and one daughter, Kelli Jo Bowen, in infancy.

Funeral service was Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. Greg Bowen and Bro. Les Richard.

Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.