Gary Dale Henderson, 65, of Campbellsville, was born on May 31, 1954.

He died on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Jewish Hospital after an extended illness.

He is survived by three children: Allen Henderson and wife, Brenda, of Greer, South Carolina, Michael Henderson and wife, Bonnie, of Fletcher, North Carolina and Derek Henderson and wife, Kimberley, of Greenville, South Carolina; one stepdaughter, Diane Cox, of Campbellsville; a former spouse and the mother of his children, Jackie Bailey, of Campbellsville; two sisters; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two close friends and a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vird Lewis and Ermine (Coakley) Henderson, and two siblings.

Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2019, in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home, and he was cremated following the service, per his request.