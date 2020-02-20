Gary Dean Milby, 62, of Campbellsville, was born on July 28, 1957, to Holland Milby and the late Norman Faye (Collins) Pike.

He died on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2020, at his home after a battle with cancer.

He is survived by his wife, Marcia (Thompson) Milby; his father and stepmother, Holland and Patty (Brown) Milby, two children: Adam Milby and fiance, Sally, and Karen Campbell and husband, William; three sisters; one beloved granddaughter and a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by three siblings.

Funeral service was held on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at L.R. Petty Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Keltner officiating.

Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.