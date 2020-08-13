Gary Eugene "Frog" Smith, 55, of Campbellsville, son of the late Tyler Eugene and Gustine (Eastridge) Smith, was born in Taylor County on Feb. 10, 1965.

He died on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital.

Having begun his career at Taylor County Rural Electric Cooperative as a lineman, he was currently employed as an engineer.

He made a profession of faith in Christ and was a board member of First Church of God.

A passionate outdoorsman, he was a member of the American Chestnut Tree Association, a board member of the Original Mountain Cur Breeders Association, an FFA alumni and a scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 145.

His quick smile, big heart and countless acts of kindness will long be cherished.

He is survived by his wife, Amanda M. (Davis) Smith; two sons, Steven Tyler Smith, and wife Nina, of Louisville, and Nicholas Clay Smith, of Campbellsville; a sister, Phyllis Miller, and husband Gary, of Campbellsville; his mother-in-law, Maxine Davis, of Campbellsville, and a host of other family and friends.

A private funeral service was held by Bro. Evan Tedder.

Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.

L.R. Petty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

