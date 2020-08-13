1/1
Gary Eugene "Frog" Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Eugene "Frog" Smith, 55, of Campbellsville, son of the late Tyler Eugene and Gustine (Eastridge) Smith, was born in Taylor County on Feb. 10, 1965.
He died on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital.
Having begun his career at Taylor County Rural Electric Cooperative as a lineman, he was currently employed as an engineer.
He made a profession of faith in Christ and was a board member of First Church of God.
A passionate outdoorsman, he was a member of the American Chestnut Tree Association, a board member of the Original Mountain Cur Breeders Association, an FFA alumni and a scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 145.
His quick smile, big heart and countless acts of kindness will long be cherished.
He is survived by his wife, Amanda M. (Davis) Smith; two sons, Steven Tyler Smith, and wife Nina, of Louisville, and Nicholas Clay Smith, of Campbellsville; a sister, Phyllis Miller, and husband Gary, of Campbellsville; his mother-in-law, Maxine Davis, of Campbellsville, and a host of other family and friends.
A private funeral service was held by Bro. Evan Tedder.
Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
L.R. Petty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
L R Petty Funeral Home
1765 New Columbia Rd
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-5151
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved