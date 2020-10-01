Gary Glenn Goodin, 71, of Campbellsville, was born in Taylor County on June 24, 1949, the son of the late Glenn Vilie and Ollie Alice (Roberts) Goodin.

He died on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Goodin; two children, Matt Goodin and wife, Lesley, of Greensburg, and Greg Walker and wife, Jamie, of Indiana; four siblings; four grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by a brother.

His funeral service was held on Friday, Sept. 25, at L.R. Petty Funeral Home.

Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.

