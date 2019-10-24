Geneva Fair, 91, of Campbellsville, daughter of Leslie Tucker and Syrena Goodin Tucker, was born March 27, 1928, in Adair County.
She died at 4:46 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Campbellsville.
She was a good wife and a loving and devoted mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family.
She united in marriage to Joseph Edmon Fair on April 12, 1947, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 3, 1988.
She is survived by two sons and one daughter: Joe Fair and wife, Regina, and Terry Fair and wife, Melissa, of Campbellsville and Paula Warren and husband, Russell, of Knifley; thirteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandsons; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Geneva was also preceded in death by a daughter and son-in-law, Chermain and Charlie Ammons as well as four brothers and one sister: OConal Tucker, Don Tucker, L. J. Tucker, Roscoe Tucker and Bonnie Burton.
Funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. Gary Tucker.
Burial followed in Robinson Chapel Separate Baptist Church Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy are requested in the form of donations to Robinson Chapel Separate Baptist Church Cemetery for the Children and may be made at the funeral home.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Oct. 24, 2019