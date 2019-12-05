George Jay Carter III, 75, of Lexington, formerly of Huntington, West Virginia, was born the son of the late George Jay Carter Jr. and the late Margaret (Frasher) Carter on Aug. 25, 1944, in Louisa, Kentucky.
He died on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.
He was a retired school teacher and businessman in Wayne County, West Virginia, a U.S. Navy Corpsman and veteran of the Vietnam War and a member of the Kenova 1st Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by two sons, George Jay Carter IV and John Michael Carter, both of Ohio; one sister, Joanne May, of Daytona Beach, Florida; one brother, Dr. Michael Carter, of Campbellsville and several grandchildren.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the Scholarship Fund, The Conover Education Center, Campbellsville Univ. Harrodsburg, 1150 Danville Rd., Harrodsburg, KY 40330.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Dec. 5, 2019