Gerry Edward Dugger
1946 - 2020
Gerry Edward Dugger, 74, was born the only son of the late Arnold and Faye (Adkins) Dugger on Aug. 3, 1946, in Green County.
He died on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Lexington at the Lexington Veterans Affairs Hospital after an illness.
He is survived by his wife, Tretha (Stayton) Dugger, of Campbellsville; three sons: Anthony Dugger, of Campbellsville, Christopher Dugger, of Bowling Green, and Darren Gupton and wife, Beth, of Campbellsville; seven grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends.
In light of the current pandemic requirements, all services were conducted privately, with Revs. Colin McDaniel and Evan Tedder officiating.
Burial followed in the Lebanon National Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
L.R. Petty Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Dec. 3, 2020.
