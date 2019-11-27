Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gertrude Haynes. View Sign Service Information Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 (270)-465-8181 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gertrude Haynes, 93, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late James E. Wright and Lou Elmer Judd Wright, was born on Aug. 3, 1926, in Green County.

She died at 12:55 a.m. on Nov. 20, 2019, in Campbellsville.

She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Salem Baptist Church.

She united in marriage to George Lewis Haynes on Oct. 10, 1942, and he preceded her in death on April 19, 2009.

Gertrude was a loving mother, wife and grandmother who enjoyed cooking for her family and loved caring for all children. She took in a niece and nephew as their own after their mother's passing.

She is survived by two sons: Raymond Lewis Haynes and wife, Mildred, and Gordon Haynes, of Campbellsville; one daughter-in-law, Suellen Haynes, of Louisville; five grandchildren: Chad Haynes and wife, Amanda, of Auburn, Kentucky, Amber Hill and husband, Dartanya II, of Louisville, Keith Wilcoxson, Jamie Morris and husband, Keith and Ronnie Wilcoxson and wife, Jonie, of Campbellsville; twelve great-grandchildren: Arik Haynes, Wesley Haynes and Rebecca Haynes of Auburn, Dartanya Sir Holland Hill III, of Louisville, Jonathan Rogers and wife, Tasha, Kristen Rogers, Lucian Dile, Shreve Dile, Vera Wilcoxson, Jeremy Wilcoxson, Dalton Wilcoxson and wife, Renae and Lakeisha Wilcoxson of Campbellsville as well as several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by two sons: Edward Lee Haynes on June 28, 2019, and Marvin Haynes on July 14, 2017; a foster son, James Wilcoxson and two brothers and two sisters: William Wright, Hop Wright, Beth Shofner and Vera Wilcoxson.

Funeral service was held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Rev. John Butler.

Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Hosparus of Green River or Gideon Bibles and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home. Gertrude Haynes, 93, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late James E. Wright and Lou Elmer Judd Wright, was born on Aug. 3, 1926, in Green County.She died at 12:55 a.m. on Nov. 20, 2019, in Campbellsville.She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Salem Baptist Church.She united in marriage to George Lewis Haynes on Oct. 10, 1942, and he preceded her in death on April 19, 2009.Gertrude was a loving mother, wife and grandmother who enjoyed cooking for her family and loved caring for all children. She took in a niece and nephew as their own after their mother's passing.She is survived by two sons: Raymond Lewis Haynes and wife, Mildred, and Gordon Haynes, of Campbellsville; one daughter-in-law, Suellen Haynes, of Louisville; five grandchildren: Chad Haynes and wife, Amanda, of Auburn, Kentucky, Amber Hill and husband, Dartanya II, of Louisville, Keith Wilcoxson, Jamie Morris and husband, Keith and Ronnie Wilcoxson and wife, Jonie, of Campbellsville; twelve great-grandchildren: Arik Haynes, Wesley Haynes and Rebecca Haynes of Auburn, Dartanya Sir Holland Hill III, of Louisville, Jonathan Rogers and wife, Tasha, Kristen Rogers, Lucian Dile, Shreve Dile, Vera Wilcoxson, Jeremy Wilcoxson, Dalton Wilcoxson and wife, Renae and Lakeisha Wilcoxson of Campbellsville as well as several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.She was preceded in death by two sons: Edward Lee Haynes on June 28, 2019, and Marvin Haynes on July 14, 2017; a foster son, James Wilcoxson and two brothers and two sisters: William Wright, Hop Wright, Beth Shofner and Vera Wilcoxson.Funeral service was held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Rev. John Butler.Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Hosparus of Green River or Gideon Bibles and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home. Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Nov. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Kentucky News-Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close