Glen Canada, 81, of Campbellsville, son of the late Sammie and Lela (Hammond) Canada, was born in Wayne County June 8, 1937.
He died Sunday, March 17, 2019 at his home. He had made a profession of faith in Christ and was a member of the Green River Memorial Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Carole (Graves) Canada; two sons: James Canada and wife Judy of Atlanta, and Shawn Canada and wife Chrissy of Campbellsville; five grandchildren; a brother and two sisters; and many other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by a sister.
Funeral service was Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home, Campbellsville, Kentucky. Bro. Jamie Bennett and Bro. Don Gowin officiated. Interment followed in the church cemetery.
L.R. Petty Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Apr. 4, 2019