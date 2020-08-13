Glenda June (Woodrum) Gribbins, 76, of Campbellsville, died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Campbellsville at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation.

She was born on April 24, 1944, to the late Georgie and Lois (Tungate) Woodrum.

She married Robert Harold Gribbins in 1959 and he preceded her in death in 2016.

She is survived by three daughters: Cathy Tungate and husband, Mart, of Gravel Switch, Gloria Witham, of Campbellsville, and Misty Franklin and husband Michael, of Campbellsville; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; a special caretaker; a close friend, and a host of other family and friends.

Besides he husband, she was also preceded in death by a son, Robert Anthony "Tony" Gribbins, and two brothers.

She requested cremation, and was laid to rest in Old Liberty Cemetery.

L.R. Petty Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store