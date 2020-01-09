Glenda Lee Shively, 68, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Charles Fisher and Juanita (Pruitt) Harris, was born on March 20, 1951.
She died on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Taylor Regional Hospital.
She is survived by a daughter, Kim Percell, and husband, Bennie, of Campbellsville; a brother and sister; five grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; an aunt; an uncle; a niece; several cousins and a host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Michele Williams, and her maternal grandparents.
Funeral service was held at noon on Dec. 30, 2019, at the First Baptist Church, 704 E. Broadway.
Burial followed in Crown Hill Cemetery.
L.R. Petty Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Jan. 9, 2020