Glenda Mary Dennison
Glenda Mary Dennison, 76, of Greensburg, was born in Taylor County on Sept. 9, 1943, to the late Jake and Bessie (Martin) Dotson.
She died on Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Greensburg.
She is survived by five children: Lisa Gray and husband, Roger, of Greensburg, Shelly Dennison, of Greensburg, Bobby Dennison and wife, Trina, of Hiseville, Tracey Dennison, of Hodgenville, and Vicki Gibson and husband, William, of Mt. Sherman; a brother; a sister; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four special friends and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services were held on May 23, 2020, at L.R. Petty Funeral Home with Bro. Clifton Sullivan officiating.
Burial followed in Pikeview Cemetery in Hart County.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on May 28, 2020.
