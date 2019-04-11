Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Glenn Clayton Vance, 62, of Campbellsville, son of Charles Vance and Gladys Rowe Walterham, was born June 5, 1956, in Taylor County, Kentucky. He died at 7:25 a.m., Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Campbellsville.



He professed faith in Christ and was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.



Glenn was employed in electrical and machine maintenance at Central Kentucky Tool and Engineering in Lebanon.



He was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting all types of game from small to large. If he wasn't hunting, he could either be found fishing somewhere or enjoying time with family camping on the farm.



He united in marriage to Kathy Priddy June 24, 2006.



Besides his wife, Kathy Renae Vance of Campbellsville; he is survived by a daughter, Cynthia Vance Burgess of Campbellsville; three step-daughters: Amber Priddy Ervin of Cox's Creek, Kellie Priddy Cash and husband, Josh of Campbellsville and Lacey Priddy Reynolds and husband, Steven of Lebanon; three grandchildren: Veda Burgess, Ember Burgess and Iona Burgess; eight step-grandchildren: Kaileigh Ervin, Peyton Ervin, Paisley Cash, Paxton Cash, Parker Cash, Jaicee Reynolds, Kenslee Reynolds and Aubree Reynolds; his mother, Gladys Walterham of Campbellsville; his father, Charles Vance of New Albany, Indiana; one brother and one sister: Mike Vance and special friend, Wanda Wallace of London and Jan Atwood and husband, George of Casey County; his mother-in-law, Gladys Jones of Campbellsville; one brother-in-law, Denny Hedgespeth and wife, Rita of Campbellsville; one sister-in-law, Janet Valentine and husband, Larry of Campbellsville; several nieces and nephews and many other friends and relatives.



Funeral service was at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Bro. Kent Ashley and Bro. Andy Woods. Burial was in the Hedgespeth Family Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy are requsted to be donations to Gideon Bibles and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home. Glenn Clayton Vance, 62, of Campbellsville, son of Charles Vance and Gladys Rowe Walterham, was born June 5, 1956, in Taylor County, Kentucky. He died at 7:25 a.m., Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Campbellsville.He professed faith in Christ and was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.Glenn was employed in electrical and machine maintenance at Central Kentucky Tool and Engineering in Lebanon.He was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting all types of game from small to large. If he wasn't hunting, he could either be found fishing somewhere or enjoying time with family camping on the farm.He united in marriage to Kathy Priddy June 24, 2006.Besides his wife, Kathy Renae Vance of Campbellsville; he is survived by a daughter, Cynthia Vance Burgess of Campbellsville; three step-daughters: Amber Priddy Ervin of Cox's Creek, Kellie Priddy Cash and husband, Josh of Campbellsville and Lacey Priddy Reynolds and husband, Steven of Lebanon; three grandchildren: Veda Burgess, Ember Burgess and Iona Burgess; eight step-grandchildren: Kaileigh Ervin, Peyton Ervin, Paisley Cash, Paxton Cash, Parker Cash, Jaicee Reynolds, Kenslee Reynolds and Aubree Reynolds; his mother, Gladys Walterham of Campbellsville; his father, Charles Vance of New Albany, Indiana; one brother and one sister: Mike Vance and special friend, Wanda Wallace of London and Jan Atwood and husband, George of Casey County; his mother-in-law, Gladys Jones of Campbellsville; one brother-in-law, Denny Hedgespeth and wife, Rita of Campbellsville; one sister-in-law, Janet Valentine and husband, Larry of Campbellsville; several nieces and nephews and many other friends and relatives.Funeral service was at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Bro. Kent Ashley and Bro. Andy Woods. Burial was in the Hedgespeth Family Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy are requsted to be donations to Gideon Bibles and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home. Funeral Home Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE

418 Lebanon Ave.

Campbellsville , KY 42718

(270) 465-8181 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Apr. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Kentucky News-Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close