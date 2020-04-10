Grace Marie Bailey Sparks, 94, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Jerry Bailey and Loracy Wolford Bailey, was born on May 26, 1925, in Adair County.
She died at 10:58 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Campbellsville.
She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Campbellsville Christian Church.
She grew up in Roley, Kentucky, and loved that community. A favorite outing was driving to the community and taking many trips down memory lane.
Upon graduation from Knifley High school, she went to Louisville Beauty School and then returned to Adair County, where she was pursued by and then married her loving husband, Harlan. Job transfers took them alternately to Taylor County and Adair County where they enjoyed a life of friends, church and family over many decades. In later years, Wal-Mart became the destination of choice followed by a meal at whatever fast food location she had a coupon for and hadn't been to in the last few days. Keeping in touch with friends by phone provided hours of news and updates in an ever changing world. She was always hoping and anticipating one more family reunion.
She united in marriage to Harlan "Buster" Sparks on Nov. 24, 1949, and he preceded her in death June 6, 2012.
She is survived by one daughter and one son, Carol Tucker and husband, Ivan, of Campbellsville, and David Sparks and wife, Johnnie, of Lexington; four grandchildren: Kenny Squires and wife, Sabina, of Benton, Louisiana, Richard Squires of Natchez, Mississippi, Alison Sparks of London and Jake Squires of West Liberty; one step granddaughter, Ashley Green, and husband, David, of Nashville, Tennessee; one great-granddaughter, Nieve Squires, and her baby brother on the way; two step great-grandchildren, Claire Green and Tucker Green; one brother and one sister, Hollis Wade Bailey, of Liberty, and June Ludford, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, as well as several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bros. Ivan Tucker, Ricardo Hughes and Gerald Reliford.
Burial followed at Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donations to Kosair Charities and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Apr. 10, 2020