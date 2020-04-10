Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Marie (Bailey) Sparks. View Sign Service Information Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 (270)-465-8181 Send Flowers Obituary

Grace Marie Bailey Sparks, 94, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Jerry Bailey and Loracy Wolford Bailey, was born on May 26, 1925, in Adair County.

She died at 10:58 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Campbellsville.

She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Campbellsville Christian Church.

She grew up in Roley, Kentucky, and loved that community. A favorite outing was driving to the community and taking many trips down memory lane.

Upon graduation from Knifley High school, she went to Louisville Beauty School and then returned to Adair County, where she was pursued by and then married her loving husband, Harlan. Job transfers took them alternately to Taylor County and Adair County where they enjoyed a life of friends, church and family over many decades. In later years, Wal-Mart became the destination of choice followed by a meal at whatever fast food location she had a coupon for and hadn't been to in the last few days. Keeping in touch with friends by phone provided hours of news and updates in an ever changing world. She was always hoping and anticipating one more family reunion.

She united in marriage to Harlan "Buster" Sparks on Nov. 24, 1949, and he preceded her in death June 6, 2012.

She is survived by one daughter and one son, Carol Tucker and husband, Ivan, of Campbellsville, and David Sparks and wife, Johnnie, of Lexington; four grandchildren: Kenny Squires and wife, Sabina, of Benton, Louisiana, Richard Squires of Natchez, Mississippi, Alison Sparks of London and Jake Squires of West Liberty; one step granddaughter, Ashley Green, and husband, David, of Nashville, Tennessee; one great-granddaughter, Nieve Squires, and her baby brother on the way; two step great-grandchildren, Claire Green and Tucker Green; one brother and one sister, Hollis Wade Bailey, of Liberty, and June Ludford, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, as well as several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bros. Ivan Tucker, Ricardo Hughes and Gerald Reliford.

Burial followed at Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.

Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donations to Kosair Charities and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home. Grace Marie Bailey Sparks, 94, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Jerry Bailey and Loracy Wolford Bailey, was born on May 26, 1925, in Adair County.She died at 10:58 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Campbellsville.She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Campbellsville Christian Church.She grew up in Roley, Kentucky, and loved that community. A favorite outing was driving to the community and taking many trips down memory lane.Upon graduation from Knifley High school, she went to Louisville Beauty School and then returned to Adair County, where she was pursued by and then married her loving husband, Harlan. Job transfers took them alternately to Taylor County and Adair County where they enjoyed a life of friends, church and family over many decades. In later years, Wal-Mart became the destination of choice followed by a meal at whatever fast food location she had a coupon for and hadn't been to in the last few days. Keeping in touch with friends by phone provided hours of news and updates in an ever changing world. She was always hoping and anticipating one more family reunion.She united in marriage to Harlan "Buster" Sparks on Nov. 24, 1949, and he preceded her in death June 6, 2012.She is survived by one daughter and one son, Carol Tucker and husband, Ivan, of Campbellsville, and David Sparks and wife, Johnnie, of Lexington; four grandchildren: Kenny Squires and wife, Sabina, of Benton, Louisiana, Richard Squires of Natchez, Mississippi, Alison Sparks of London and Jake Squires of West Liberty; one step granddaughter, Ashley Green, and husband, David, of Nashville, Tennessee; one great-granddaughter, Nieve Squires, and her baby brother on the way; two step great-grandchildren, Claire Green and Tucker Green; one brother and one sister, Hollis Wade Bailey, of Liberty, and June Ludford, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, as well as several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bros. Ivan Tucker, Ricardo Hughes and Gerald Reliford.Burial followed at Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donations to Kosair Charities and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home. Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Apr. 10, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Kentucky News-Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close