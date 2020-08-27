1/1
Harold Lewis O'Banion
1949 - 2020
Harold Lewis O'Banion, 70, of Campbellsville, son of the late William Byron O'Banion and Dorothy Ray Hord O'Banion, was born on Dec. 26, 1949, in Taylor County.
He died at 1:13 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Campbellsville.
He professed faith in Christ and was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.
He worked as an auto mechanic at Ashland Broadway, and was an avid University of Kentucky fan who enjoyed hunting deer and turkey.
But, most of all, he loved having his family and extended family over to his house for get-togethers.
He united in marriage to Nancy Matney on July 22, 1972.
Besides his wife, Nancy O'Banion, of Campbellsville, he is survived by three daughters: Kelli Bertram and husband, Allan, of Campbellsville, Shelli Wilson and husband, Chris, of Crestwood, and Kimberly Rogers Losch, of Glasgow; four grandchildren: Cameron Wilson, Chandler Wilson, Sydney Bertram and Madison Bertram; one brother and one sister: Donald O'Banion and wife, Vicky, of Campbellsville, and Diane Estep and husband, Kenneth, of Elizabethton, Tennessee; sister-in-law, Sheila O'Banion, of Campbellsville; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in d death by two brothers and one sister: William Ray "Banjo" O'Banion, Michael "Sleepy" O'Banion and Wanda Kay O'Banion.
His funeral service was held on Aug. 25 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Revs. Shaun Caudill and Tim Coghill.
Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Aug. 27, 2020.
August 26, 2020
We are so sorry about Harold.....he truly was salt of the earth and such a nice person. Lisa and Rodney Turpin
Lisa Turpin
Friend
August 23, 2020
He always had a smile and funny word. I am thankful to have known him. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Lori Sharp
Friend
