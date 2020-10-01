Harvey Garrett, 80, of Campbellsville, son of the late Moses Garrett and Nellie Gunter Garrett, was born on May 19, 1940, in Taylor County.

He died at 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Campbellsville.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Garrett, of Campbellsville; one son and two daughters: Doug Garrett and wife, Destine, and Teresa Garrett, of Campbellsville, as well as Shelly Peterson and husband, Steven, of Lebanon; 16 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one sister; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Sue Orberson, one brother and one sister.

His funeral service was held on Friday, Sept. 25, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.

Burial followed in Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery.

