Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen E. Skaggs. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Helen E. Skaggs, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Ernest Arthur Skaggs and Katie Underwood Skaggs, died at 11:27 a.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020, in Campbellsville.

She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Saloma Baptist Church.

She was a retired employee of Fruit of the Loom.

She united in marriage to Roscoe Skaggs on April 1, 1944. He preceded her in death on Sept. 15, 1965. She then became both mom and dad to her children and was their rock.

Her sense of humor and friendliness were admired by her family and many friends.

She is survived by two sons and two daughters: Pat Forbis and husband, Lanny and Roscoe Skaggs Jr., of Campbellsville, Roger A. Skaggs and wife, Joyce of Bardstown and Robin Perry and husband, Archie of Tucson, Arizona; seven grandchildren; ten great-great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Winsfred Skaggs, and a sister-in-law, Frances Skaggs, both of Campbellsville; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Gordon Skaggs, a daughter and son-in-law, Shirley and Allen Lackey, one brother and two sisters: Charles Skaggs, Imogene Shofner and Rosa Marr.

As mandated by the governor, services will be private.

Burial will be in the Zion Separate Baptist Church Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy are requested in the form of donations to Zion Separate Baptist Church Cemetery or Hosparus of Green River and may be made through Parrot and Ramsey Funeral Home. Helen E. Skaggs, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Ernest Arthur Skaggs and Katie Underwood Skaggs, died at 11:27 a.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020, in Campbellsville.She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Saloma Baptist Church.She was a retired employee of Fruit of the Loom.She united in marriage to Roscoe Skaggs on April 1, 1944. He preceded her in death on Sept. 15, 1965. She then became both mom and dad to her children and was their rock.Her sense of humor and friendliness were admired by her family and many friends.She is survived by two sons and two daughters: Pat Forbis and husband, Lanny and Roscoe Skaggs Jr., of Campbellsville, Roger A. Skaggs and wife, Joyce of Bardstown and Robin Perry and husband, Archie of Tucson, Arizona; seven grandchildren; ten great-great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Winsfred Skaggs, and a sister-in-law, Frances Skaggs, both of Campbellsville; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.She was also preceded in death by a son, Gordon Skaggs, a daughter and son-in-law, Shirley and Allen Lackey, one brother and two sisters: Charles Skaggs, Imogene Shofner and Rosa Marr.As mandated by the governor, services will be private.Burial will be in the Zion Separate Baptist Church Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy are requested in the form of donations to Zion Separate Baptist Church Cemetery or Hosparus of Green River and may be made through Parrot and Ramsey Funeral Home. Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Apr. 9, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Kentucky News-Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close