Helen E. Skaggs, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Ernest Arthur Skaggs and Katie Underwood Skaggs, died at 11:27 a.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020, in Campbellsville.
She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Saloma Baptist Church.
She was a retired employee of Fruit of the Loom.
She united in marriage to Roscoe Skaggs on April 1, 1944. He preceded her in death on Sept. 15, 1965. She then became both mom and dad to her children and was their rock.
Her sense of humor and friendliness were admired by her family and many friends.
She is survived by two sons and two daughters: Pat Forbis and husband, Lanny and Roscoe Skaggs Jr., of Campbellsville, Roger A. Skaggs and wife, Joyce of Bardstown and Robin Perry and husband, Archie of Tucson, Arizona; seven grandchildren; ten great-great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Winsfred Skaggs, and a sister-in-law, Frances Skaggs, both of Campbellsville; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Gordon Skaggs, a daughter and son-in-law, Shirley and Allen Lackey, one brother and two sisters: Charles Skaggs, Imogene Shofner and Rosa Marr.
As mandated by the governor, services will be private.
Burial will be in the Zion Separate Baptist Church Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy are requested in the form of donations to Zion Separate Baptist Church Cemetery or Hosparus of Green River and may be made through Parrot and Ramsey Funeral Home.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Apr. 9, 2020