Helen G. Shofner, 95, of Campbellsville, was born on Jan. 6, 1925, to the late Edwin and Susie (Caulk) Griffin.

She died on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at her home.

She united in marriage to James Lee "Jay" Shofner on Feb. 9, 1945, and he preceded her in death.

She is also preceded in death by a daughter, Judy Carolyn Hunt, an infant grandson and a great-grandchild.

She is survived by a sister, Frances Benningfield, of Campbellsville; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a niece, and a host of other family and friends.

Her funeral service was held on Oct. 21 at L.R. Petty Funeral Home with Bro. John Hall officiating.

Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store