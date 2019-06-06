Helen Marie Eastridge Kulp, 92, was born on July 11, 1926, in Adair County.
She died on May 22, 2019, in Houston, Texas.
She married Robert Francis Kulp in 1954, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 7, 1996.
She is survived by two daughters: Carla Kulp Kirkland of Bowling Green and Deborah Kulp Maddox of Houston.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, June 9, at 2 p.m. EST at Christie Chapel United Methodist Church. All are invited to attend.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on June 6, 2019