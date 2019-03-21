Helen Marie Loy, 90, the daughter of the late Delmar and Callie Burress Mings, was born Tuesday, Jan. 15, 1929 in Taylor County and died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 in Harrodsburg at the James B. Haggin Hospital.
She had made a profession of faith in Christ and attended the Stoner Creek United Methodist.
She united in marriage to Carl Loy, who preceded her in death on May 26, 2018.
Survivors include a daughter: Sheila Hollon and husband David of Campbellsville; a grandson; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral service was Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home with burial in the Callahan Cemetery.
Bro. John Hall officiated.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Mar. 21, 2019