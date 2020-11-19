Helen Walker, 87, the daughter of the late Walter and Ruth (Kidwell) Taylor, was born on Jan. 30, 1934, in Taylor County and died on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Campbellsville at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford "Tom" Walker, and four siblings.

She is survived by a daughter, Debbie Creason; a brother; a granddaughter; two great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.

A graveside service was conducted on Nov. 11 at Brookside Cemetery with burial following.

Arrangements were handled by L.R. Petty Funeral Home.

