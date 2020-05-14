Henry Clay Echols, 50, of Campbellsville, son of Edith (Morris) Echols and the late Nathaniel Echols, died on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his home after an extended illness.
He was born in Los Angeles, California, on May 26, 1969.
Besides his mother, Edith Echols, of Campbellsville, he is survived by six children: Nathan, Stephanie, Breanna, Ashley, Courtney and Henry Jr.; three brothers; several nieces and nephews; a former spouse and close friend and a host of other family and close friends.
Funeral services were held privately.
L.R. Petty Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on May 14, 2020