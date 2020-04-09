Harvey O'Dell "Slimm" Gribbins, 38, of Campbellsville, the son of Ina Sallee Gribbins of Campbellsville, was born Sept. 27, 1981, in Marion County.

He died on Friday, March 13, 2020, in Lexington at UK Medical Center after an illness.

Besides his mother, he is survived by his wife: Ashley (Wolfe) Gribbins of Campbellsville; a brother; a sister; his father-in-law; a niece and nephews; his best friend as a brother and his best friend's daughter as his goddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Eva Sallee.

Funeral service was held on March 16, 2020, in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home with Bro. Waylon Pendleton officiating.

Cremation followed.