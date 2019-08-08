Herald E. Gabehart, 82, of Campbellsville, son of the late Gilbert Gabehart and Minnie Bottoms Gabehart, was born Sept. 30, 1936, in Taylor County.
He died at 9:50 a.m. on July 30, 2019, in Louisville.
He professed faith in Christ and was a member of Jones Chapel United Methodist Church and was a Methodist Lay Speaker.
Herald was a former member and chaplain of the Elkhorn Masonic Lodge #568 F&AM. He loved his family and enjoyed woodworking, making several items for his family. He also enjoyed farming and gardening.
He served his country honorably in the United States Army, and was a retired employee of Fruit of the Loom in Campbellsville.
He united in marriage to Judy White on March 18, 1961.
Besides his wife, Judy Gabehart of Campbellsville, he is survived by one son: Steven Gabehart and wife, Robyn, of Campbellsville; one daughter: Janet Peake and husband, Brian, of Elk Horn; five grandchildren: Justin Gabehart, Blake Gabehart, Cassidy Gabehart, Megan Peake and Jared Peake; two great-grandchildren: Bryson Gabehart and Coltin Gabehart as well as several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
He was also preceded in death by one brother, Robert Gabehart; one sister, Lucy Mings and a brother, Randolph Gabehart, in infancy.
Funeral service was held Aug. 2, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. Bill Davenport.
Burial followed in Jones Chapel Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donations to the and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Aug. 8, 2019