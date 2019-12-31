Herbert "Junior" Vance, 86, of Buffalo, Kentucky, was born the son of the late Bennie Herbert and Florence Edith (Lee) Vance.

He died on Dec. 13, 2019, at his home.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Essie (Underwood) Vance, in 2005.

He is survived by two sisters, Peggy Potter, of Missouri, and Diana Creason, of Buffalo; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by three siblings: Louella Judis, Carl Vance and a brother in infancy.

Funeral service was held on Dec. 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Poplar Grove United Methodist Church with Bro. Elbert Hadley officiating

Burial followed in the church cemetery.

L.R. Petty Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.