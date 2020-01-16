Herman Ray Warren, 88, of Campbellsville, was born in Larue County on June 21, 1931, to the late Everett E. and Pearl (Cundiff) Warren.

He died on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Campbellsville at the Grandview Nursing and Rehab Center.

He is survived by five children: Linda (Steve) Riley and Brenda (Keith) Roberts, both of Louisville, Gayle (Stevie) Cox, Carolyn (Billy) Thompson and Roger Warren, all of Campbellsville; one sister; ten grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and a host of other family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Flossie Warren; two children, James McNear and Randall Leon Warren; four siblings and four grandchildren.

Funeral service was held Jan. 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home with Bro. Freddy Thompson officiating.

Burial followed in the Mt. Tabor Cemetery.