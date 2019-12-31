Howard Edward "Grady" Caldwell, 71, of Campbellsville, was born on Dec. 26, 1947, to the late James "Jim" and Clora Mae (Spurling) Caldwell.

He died on Nov. 20, 2019, at his home.

Besides his wife, Mary Caldwell, he is survived by three children: Andrea Lynn Caldwell, of Louisville, Latonya Broadnax, of Indiana and John Vernon Caldwell, of Campbellsville; two siblings; five grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by a sister.

His eulogy was delivered at 4 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2019, at L.R. Petty Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

At his request, cremation rites were accorded him after the service.