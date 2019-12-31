Howard Edward "Grady" Caldwell

Service Information
L.R. Petty Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1765 New Columbia Rd
Campbellsville, KY
42718
(270)-465-5151
Obituary
Send Flowers

Howard Edward "Grady" Caldwell, 71, of Campbellsville, was born on Dec. 26, 1947, to the late James "Jim" and Clora Mae (Spurling) Caldwell.
He died on Nov. 20, 2019, at his home.
Besides his wife, Mary Caldwell, he is survived by three children: Andrea Lynn Caldwell, of Louisville, Latonya Broadnax, of Indiana and John Vernon Caldwell, of Campbellsville; two siblings; five grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by a sister.
His eulogy was delivered at 4 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2019, at L.R. Petty Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
At his request, cremation rites were accorded him after the service.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Dec. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.