Howard Joe Russell, 82, was born in Campbellsville on March 16, 1937, to the late Covie H. and Elsie C. Russell.

He died on June 15, 2019, at 3:10 p.m. in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

He married Maurine Compton on March 16, 1957, who preceded him in death.

He is survived by three children: Teresa Riegle of Mattoon, Illinois; Myrna Gail Russell of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Tilda Hanson of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Howard Russell, of Campbellsville, as well as premature twins.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held June 29 at 2 p.m. at Faith Union Baptist Church, 102 E. Hord St. in Campbellsville, Kentucky. All family and friends are invited.