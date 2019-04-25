Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 (270)-465-8181 Send Flowers Obituary

Hylma Minor, 94, of Mannsville, daughter of the late E. L. Gabehart and Linnie Combs Gabehart, was born Jan. 12, 1925, in Casey County, Kentucky. She died at 5:20 a.m., Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Campbellsville.

She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Mannsville United Methodist Church.

Hylma worked in the Mannsville Elementary School lunchroom and enjoyed volunteering with the Taylor Regional Hospital Auxiliary.

She united in marriage to Cleveland Minor June 13, 1939, and he preceded her in death April 21, 1996.

She is survived by two sons and two daughters: Scotty Minor and wife, Blanche of Mannsville, Gary Minor and wife, Alice of Titusville, Florida, Diane Nelson and husband, Kim of Madisonville, Kentucky and Gayle Pinson and husband, Larry of Campbellsville; thirteen grandchildren: Timmy Minor and wife, Tammy, Suzanne Minor, Brittany Minor, Lynn Ann Compton and husband, Don, Jeff Minor and wife, Becky, Jason Minor, Bradley Nelson and wife, Melissa, Brian Nelson and wife, Jennifer, Katie Adams and husband, Ben, Anna Spears and husband, Robbie, Lisa Sizemore and husband, Rory, Lesley Anderson and husband, Chris and Lei Lei Minor; nineteen great-grandchildren; one sister, Norma Jeffries of Campbellsville; several nieces and nephews and many other friends and relatives.

She was also preceded in death by one son, Ronald Craig Minor and four brothers and three sisters: Howard Gabehart, Merlin Ray Gabehart, Burl Gabehart, Donald Gabehart, Billie Cox, Loreda Cox, Bonnie Farmer and a brother in infancy and nine half-brothers and half-sisters: Noel Gabehart, Henry Gabehart, Earl "Buster" Gabehart, Herbert Gabehart, Flossie Mann, Ermine Wise, Mae Williams, Oakley Hovious and Opal Gabehart.

Her funeral service was at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Rev. John Hall and Rev. Richard Lowe. Burial was in Brookside Cemetery.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Apr. 25, 2019

