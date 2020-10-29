1/1
Ila Chewning
1930 - 2020
Ila Chewning, 90, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Savannah Rollo Martin and Nella Patton Martin, died at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
She was born on April 23, 1930, in the Lemmon's Bend community of Taylor County.
She professed faith in Jesus Christ and was a member of Woodlawn Christian Church, where she was a faithful member of the Willing Workers Sunday School Class.
She worked as a set sleeve operator for 29 years before retiring from Fruit of the Loom to become a full-time grandma. Prior to her Fruit of the Loom career, she worked for General Telephone and the Corner Drug Store.
She loved canning, quilting, embroidering, crafts, gardening and taking care of her flowers, especially her beautiful roses. She enjoyed cooking and spoiling family and friends with favorite country style meals and desserts. Her favorite activities also included playing Rook and Skip-Bo. As long as family and friends were involved, she would spend countless hours assisting and entertaining. Her family was her number one priority and real joy.
She is survived by two sons and one daughter: Randall Chewning and wife, Dawn, of Nicholsville; David Chewning and wife, Jennifer, and Marcella Williams, of Campbellsville; two step-children, Don Chewning, of Texas, and Linda Cross, of Tennessee; four grandchildren: Tiffany Pickett and husband, Ben, Nikki Wilson and husband, Justin, and Matthew Chewning, of Nicholasville, and John Chewning and fiancé, RaeAnn Stafford, of Campbellsville; five great-grandchildren: Bo, Cooper and Millie James Pickett and Landon and Emilee Wilson, of Nicholasville; one sister, Neva Richerson, and husband, Max, of Campbellsville; one brother-in-law, David Gupton, of Campbellsville; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Glenda Gupton, an infant brother, Roger Martin and one step-son, Richard Chewning.
Her funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 29 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Minister Fella Wilson.
Burial followed in Brookside Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy in the form of donations to Hosparus of Green River, Woodlawn Christian Church or Gideon Bibles may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral home.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
OCT
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-8181
October 29, 2020
What a wonderful friend she was to my mother! She brought her special joy, companionship and caring to Elsie Henderson's later years, and we are so thankful for their friendship.
Roger and Anita Henderson
Friend
October 28, 2020
So sorry to hear of your mom's passing. My prayers are with your family.
Teresa Blakeman
Friend
October 27, 2020
Worked with her years ago at the factory in Campbellsville!
edna karnes
October 27, 2020
So sorry to hear of Ila's passing. We attended St. Mark's together years ago, & I went to school with Glenda
many, many years ago.
Glenda Lawson
Friend
October 26, 2020
Neva & family,
May God be with you during this time of grief. Your memories will keep her alive in your heart.
Jimmy and Diane Cave
Friend
