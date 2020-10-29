Ila Chewning, 90, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Savannah Rollo Martin and Nella Patton Martin, died at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

She was born on April 23, 1930, in the Lemmon's Bend community of Taylor County.

She professed faith in Jesus Christ and was a member of Woodlawn Christian Church, where she was a faithful member of the Willing Workers Sunday School Class.

She worked as a set sleeve operator for 29 years before retiring from Fruit of the Loom to become a full-time grandma. Prior to her Fruit of the Loom career, she worked for General Telephone and the Corner Drug Store.

She loved canning, quilting, embroidering, crafts, gardening and taking care of her flowers, especially her beautiful roses. She enjoyed cooking and spoiling family and friends with favorite country style meals and desserts. Her favorite activities also included playing Rook and Skip-Bo. As long as family and friends were involved, she would spend countless hours assisting and entertaining. Her family was her number one priority and real joy.

She is survived by two sons and one daughter: Randall Chewning and wife, Dawn, of Nicholsville; David Chewning and wife, Jennifer, and Marcella Williams, of Campbellsville; two step-children, Don Chewning, of Texas, and Linda Cross, of Tennessee; four grandchildren: Tiffany Pickett and husband, Ben, Nikki Wilson and husband, Justin, and Matthew Chewning, of Nicholasville, and John Chewning and fiancé, RaeAnn Stafford, of Campbellsville; five great-grandchildren: Bo, Cooper and Millie James Pickett and Landon and Emilee Wilson, of Nicholasville; one sister, Neva Richerson, and husband, Max, of Campbellsville; one brother-in-law, David Gupton, of Campbellsville; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Glenda Gupton, an infant brother, Roger Martin and one step-son, Richard Chewning.

Her funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 29 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Minister Fella Wilson.

Burial followed in Brookside Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy in the form of donations to Hosparus of Green River, Woodlawn Christian Church or Gideon Bibles may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral home.

