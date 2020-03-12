Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ilena (Wethington) Sherrill. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ilena Sherrill (Wethington), 87, was born on Aug. 11, 1932, in Clementsville, Kentucky, the fourth daughter of the late Clem and Orpha Wethington.

She died peacefully of natural causes on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

She was known as 'Babe' to her family and 'Hulio' to her friends and lived a happy life in central Kentucky with many friends and family.

She had a successful career at Fruit of the Loom, Inc., before earning her GED at the age of 70 and working at the Campbellsville Fire-Rescue Training Center until the age of 82. She offered great support to all who visited, tended the roses and gardens, fed the ducks, did secretarial work and maintained the facility for events, making a lot of people feel welcome with her natural happy-go-lucky attitude.

She is survived by one daughter, who was also one of her best friends, Libby Renae Sherrill, of Knoxville, Tennessee; two brothers, Paul Wethington, of Liberty, Kentucky, and Winfrey Wethington, of Cincinnati, Ohio; a beloved sister-in-law, Judy Wethington; friends, Mildred Powers and JoAnn Lee; three nieces, with whom she spent much time and deeply appreciated: Shirley Ward, Joyce Ward and Debra Ward as well as many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved sisters Ava, Josephine and Eloise; a brother, Gerald; a beloved friend, Raymond Curry and her ex-husband, William Bennie Sherrill.

She was a very young 87-year-old woman with a deep love for her family, her work, the news and bluegrass music and was best known for her amazing smile, generosity, nearly perfect cornbread and savory gravy that she made for all family and friends. She will be greatly missed.

Her body was cremated and a memorial and ash ceremony will soon be scheduled at St. Bernards Church in Clementsville, Kentucky, with dinner and music to celebrate her life.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Galilean Home Ministries in Liberty. Ilena Sherrill (Wethington), 87, was born on Aug. 11, 1932, in Clementsville, Kentucky, the fourth daughter of the late Clem and Orpha Wethington.She died peacefully of natural causes on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.She was known as 'Babe' to her family and 'Hulio' to her friends and lived a happy life in central Kentucky with many friends and family.She had a successful career at Fruit of the Loom, Inc., before earning her GED at the age of 70 and working at the Campbellsville Fire-Rescue Training Center until the age of 82. She offered great support to all who visited, tended the roses and gardens, fed the ducks, did secretarial work and maintained the facility for events, making a lot of people feel welcome with her natural happy-go-lucky attitude.She is survived by one daughter, who was also one of her best friends, Libby Renae Sherrill, of Knoxville, Tennessee; two brothers, Paul Wethington, of Liberty, Kentucky, and Winfrey Wethington, of Cincinnati, Ohio; a beloved sister-in-law, Judy Wethington; friends, Mildred Powers and JoAnn Lee; three nieces, with whom she spent much time and deeply appreciated: Shirley Ward, Joyce Ward and Debra Ward as well as many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved sisters Ava, Josephine and Eloise; a brother, Gerald; a beloved friend, Raymond Curry and her ex-husband, William Bennie Sherrill.She was a very young 87-year-old woman with a deep love for her family, her work, the news and bluegrass music and was best known for her amazing smile, generosity, nearly perfect cornbread and savory gravy that she made for all family and friends. She will be greatly missed.Her body was cremated and a memorial and ash ceremony will soon be scheduled at St. Bernards Church in Clementsville, Kentucky, with dinner and music to celebrate her life.Donations in her memory may be made to the Galilean Home Ministries in Liberty. Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Mar. 12, 2020

Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Kentucky News-Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close