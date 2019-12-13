Imogene Benningfield, 78, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Robert Wade Cave and Ina Knifley Cave, was born July 20, 1941, in Taylor County.
She died at 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Campbellsville.
She professed faith in Christ and attended Bible Baptist Tabernacle.
She was a former employee of Fruit of the Loom in Campbellsville and a homemaker.
She united in marriage to Ronnel Lee Benningfield on June 1, 1957, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 2, 2019.
She is survived by three sons: Steve Benningfield and wife, Lea Ann, Ricky Lee Benningfield and Ronnie Ray Benningfield and wife, Charlotte, of Lebanon; seven grandchildren: Craig Benningfield and wife, Bridgette, Steven Craig Benningfield Jr. and Stephanie Skaggs and husband, Matt, of Campbellsville, Sydney Fields and husband, Keith, of Greensburg, Stacy Meredith and husband, Drew, of Radcliff, Brooke Benningfield, of Jefferson County and Dustin Benningfield and wife, Allison, of Lebanon; three step-grandchildren: John Wilson and wife, Nancy, and Jacob Vaughn, all of Campbellsville and Jessica Adkins of Elizabethtown; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; two brothers: Bobby Cave and wife, Gloria, and Kenneth Newcomb and wife, Shirley, of Campbellsville; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Dr. James E. Jones and Pastor Bob Cutler.
Burial followed in the Benningfield Family Cemetery.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Dec. 13, 2019