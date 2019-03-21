Obituary

Imogene Spurling, 86, of Mannsville, daughter of the late Jim Creech and Nannie Mae Phipps Creech, was born June 10, 1932 in the community of Lida, in Laurel County, Kentucky. She died at 1:40 p.m., Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in Campbellsville.



She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Jones Chapel United Methodist Church.



She united in marriage to Walter E. Spurling Aug. 9, 1950.



Besides her husband Walter E. Spurling of Mannsville, she is also survived two sisters; two sisters-in-law; several nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends.



She was also preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.



Funeral service was Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Jones Chapel United Methodist Church in Elk Horn by Bro. Raymond Atwood and Rev. Roger Wolfe. Burial was in Jones Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy are requested to be donations to Jones Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery or Gideon Bibles and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home. Funeral Home Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE

418 Lebanon Ave.

Campbellsville , KY 42718

(270) 465-8181 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Mar. 21, 2019

