Irma Jane Gilpin, 94, of Campbellsville, was born on Feb. 18, 1925, to the late Ben and Emma (Stillwell) Thompson.

She died on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Campbellsville.

She was the devoted wife of Mr. Edwin Gilpin, who preceded her in death on April 18, 2009, after 58 years of marriage.

She is survived by her brother-in-law: Nolan "Hotshot" Gilpin and wife, Shirley; a special niece and caretaker, Sue Clarke-Goodin, and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by five brothers: James Thompson, Albert Thompson, J.B. Thompson, Freddie Thompson and Edward Thompson as well as two sisters: Betty Young and Hazel Roark.

Funeral service was held on Feb. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of L.R. Petty Funeral Home with Bro. Ronnie Dooley officiating.

Burial followed in Lebanon National Cemetery with her husband.