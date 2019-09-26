Iva Nell Sidebottom McDonald, 87, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late James Ezra Wilcoxson and Izia Lee Goff Wilcoxson, was born July 5, 1932, in Taylor County.
She died at 2:45 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2019, in Louisville.
She professed faith in Christ and was a member of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She was a previous member of Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she was active in the choir for most of her life.
She loved her flowers and in the past, had enjoyed cooking, sewing, bowling on mixed leagues and gardening.
She worked at Union Underwear for 35 years.
She united in marriage to Ernest Sidebottom Dec. 24, 1948, and he preceded her in death on May 5, 1999.
She later united in marriage to Quilley McDonald on Nov. 17, 2007.
Besides her husband, Quilley McDonald of Campbellsville, she is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Vicki and Bob Schlenk, of Louisville, and their children: Pattie Scheurich and Paul Schlenk, and their granddaughter: Allie Scheurich; two step-sons: Gregory McDonald and wife, Shannon, of Campbellsville and DeWayne McDonald and wife, Angela, of Lebanon; six step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; two special nieces: Wendy Pickett and husband, Ryan, of Greensburg and Jackie Quinn, of Columbia; one brother, Mike Wilcoxson, of Lancaster, several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral service was held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. Earl West.
Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Gideon Bibles and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Sept. 26, 2019