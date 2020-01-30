Jackie Lee Thompson, 72, of Florida (formerly of Greensburg), died on Friday, Jan. 20, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Paulette Sprowles, of Florida; three daughters; a son; a sister: Judy Gilbert, of Campbellsville; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Graveside service for Jackie Lee Thompson was held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the Live Oak Cemetery in Florida.
Arrangements were made by Cowherd and Parrott Funeral Home in Greensburg.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Jan. 23, 2020