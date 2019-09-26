Send Flowers Obituary

Jackson Dean Cox, newborn son of Alex Jordan Cox and Ashley Brooke Perkins Cox of Elkhorn, was born on Sept. 19, 2019.

He died later that day at Saint Joseph Hospital East in Lexington.

Besides his parents, he is survived by his grandparents: Larry Dean and Cindy Cox, of Elkhorn, and Pam Perkins, of Greensburg; four great-grandparents; two aunts and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Tim Perkins.

Funeral service for Jackson Dean Cox will be held at noon this Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the Feathersburg First Church of God with Bro. Doug Roberts officiating.

Burial will follow in the Callahan Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, at the Auberry – Gupton & Chandler Funeral Home and from 9 a.m. on Saturday until the funeral service is held.

