James Darrell "Red" White, 76, of Campbellsville, was born on Oct. 20, 1943, to the late William Howard and Ann Louise (Knopp) White.
He died on Oct. 21, 2019, at his home after a lengthy illness.
He is survived by one daughter: Gidget Milby Stubbs, of Campbellsville; four siblings; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Funeral service was held Oct. 24, 2019, in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Orr officiating.
Burial followed in the Campbellsville Memorial Gardens Cemetery with full military honors accorded him by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Nov. 14, 2019