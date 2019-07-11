James Douglas Neal, 90, of Elizabethtown, was born in McMinnville, TN, and raised in Glasgow, KY.
He died on July 7, 2019, at his home.
He was a member of Northside Baptist Church.
He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War, and retired from Verizon.
He is survived by his wife, Jan Colvin Neal; son, James Kelton Neal of Naples, FL; two daughters: Lois Frances Cavinder and husband Rod of Idabel, OK, and Cheryl Vertrees and husband Eric of Big Spring, KY; eight grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Elijah Kelton and Geneva Bass Neal; brother, Melvin Edward Neal and sister, Roberta Holland.
Funeral service was held on July 10 at Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Kevin Roberts officiating.
Burial followed at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on July 11, 2019