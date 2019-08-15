James Edward Petkus, 74, of the Casey Creek area, was born on May 28, 1945, in Medina, New York, to the late Joseph and Josephine (Mack) Petkus.

He died on Aug. 2, 2019, in Louisville at the Norton Audubon Hospital after surgical procedures.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lucile Ruth (Kennedy) Petkus, on Sept. 16, 2018, as well as a brother.

He is survived by six children: James Petkus (Stacy) of Spokane, Washington, Charles Petkus (Sheryl) of Henrietta, New York, Christine Goldstein (Scott) of Anderson, South Carolina, William "Billy" Kingdollar (Michelle), of Casey Creek, David Kingdollar (Sherry) and Larry Kingdollar (Polly), all of New York; one sister, Dorothy Dutcher, of Medina, New York; eleven grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.

He requested cremation and his ashes were returned to New York.

L.R. Petty Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.