James Edward Whitlock Jr., 63, son of the late James Whitlock Sr. and Barbara Hazard Whitlock, was born on Oct. 6, 1956, at Camp Pendleton, California.
He died on Jan. 22, 2020.
He is survived by his siblings: Vincent Whitlock of Chicago, Illinois; Elizabeth Whitlock and Stephen Whitlock of Lexington; Alisa Beth McKinney-Whitlock and nieces, Haleigh and Delaney Whitlock, also of Lexington; step-brother Grant A. Cox (Karli) and sons, of Prospect, Kentucky; as well as a host of family and friends who were inspired by his unwavering courage and faith.
His early years were spent in Lebanon where he was confirmed at St. Augustine Catholic Church and lived in Campbellsville before he relocated to Lexington after a life-altering automobile accident. He went on to graduate from the University of Kentucky with a business degree and was a knowledgeable thoroughbred horse-racing enthusiast who never lost his immense appreciation for wildlife conservation and the outdoors.
Always with a smile and kind words for everyone, he was one of the longest living quadriplegics in the U.S.
Visitation and a memorial service will be held in Campbellsville with interment in Saloma Cemetery on Saturday, March 7, at 1 p.m.
Parrott-Ramsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
A memorial gathering will be held at the family home in Lexington on Sunday, March 29, from 1-4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made in the form of donations to Race Track Chaplaincy of America, an organization ministering to the needs of those in the horse racing industry, at 2365 Harrodsburg Rd. Ste. A-120, Lexington, Kentucky 40504.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Jan. 30, 2020